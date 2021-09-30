Kannada TV actor Soujanya dies by suicide

The actor said she took the extreme step because of persistent health issues

A budding TV actress on Thursday (September 30) died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like ‘Chaukattu Fun’ and ‘Nanobbne Olleyavnu”, hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, the police said.

Soujanya has left behind a four-page suicide note saying “sorry” for taking the extreme step.

The woman wrote that the health issues were “killing” her and her mental state was not good.

“I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life, but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low,” the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.