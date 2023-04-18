SC defers till April 25 hearing on Muslim quota in Karnataka

The government divided the 4% Muslim quota between Vokkaligas and Lingayats

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till April 25 hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the axing of the four per cent Muslim quota in Karnataka after the state government pleaded for time to file a reply.

Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said the assurance given by the government on April 13 that no quota benefits in admission to educational institutions and appointment in government jobs will be given to Vokkaligas and Lingayats will hold till April 25.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said he has to argue before the constitution bench on same-sex marriage and they will compile the reply on the issue of quota over the weekend.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some of the petitioners challenging the scrapping of the quota, did not object to the state’s request. But he said they be given the reply over the weekend so that they could go through it before the hearing on April 25.

The bench then listed the matter for further hearing on April 25.

SC scanner

On April 13, the Karnataka government’s decision to scrap four per cent Muslim quota ahead of the assembly elections came under the scanner of the Supreme Court, which said prima facie the order appeared to be on a “highly shaky ground” and “flawed”.

Taking note of the observations, the Karnataka government assured the top court that it will put on hold its March 24 order by which it gave quotas in admission to educational institutions and appointment in government jobs to Vokkaligas and Lingayats till the next date of hearing.

The four per cent reservation for Muslims was to be equally split between the two communities.

The top court said from the records tabled before it appears that the Karnataka’s decision is based on “absolutely fallacious assumption”.

The top court had earlier given time till April 17 to the state government and counsel representing members of Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities to file their response to a batch of petitions challenging the government order, and had recorded that no admissions or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of the impugned order.

Pre-election exercise

The state’s BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai decided to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims in government jobs and educational institutions weeks ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls on May 10.

The state government announced two new categories of reservation and divided the four per cent Muslim quota between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two numerically dominant and politically influential communities.

Muslims eligible for quotas were categorised under the economically weaker sections.

The government decision has pushed the reservation limit to around 57 per cent.