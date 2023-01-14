Santro Ravi to be produced before court after inquiry: Mysuru police

Ravi was arrested from Gujarat on Friday following a case filed by his wife, alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

In the eye of a political storm for being key accused in human-trafficking and allegedly having links with the ruling BJP leaders in Karnataka, KS Manjunath alias Santro Ravi has been brought to Mysuru.

He will be produced before the court after completing procedures and preliminary inquiry, police said on Saturday (January 14).

Procedures, basic inquiry underway



Karnataka police had arrested him from Ahmedabad on Friday. Santro Ravi, 51, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru, alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

“As you are aware we had secured him yesterday, we brought him last night and reached here early this morning. We have got him examined medically, now procedures and basic inquiry is on,” said Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanot.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Bhanot said he will be produced before the judge after subjecting him to inquiry once.

Arrest creates ripples in political circles



Allegations and cases against Santro Ravi had created flutter in Karnataka’s political circles for the last couple of weeks, with the opposition parties releasing photographs and accusing ruling BJP leaders of hobnobbing with him. Also, audio clips of Santro Ravi bragging of his proximity to the government and police officials were doing the rounds.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered a probe and had said that even politicians from opposition parties had links with him. All other cases he is linked to or are pending against him, including the political ones, would be looked into in the days to come, police had said on Friday.



