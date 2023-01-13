Santro Ravi arrested in Gujarat, ‘frequently changed location, appearance,’ say police

Ravi has been at the Centre of a political storm in Karnataka over his alleged role in the transfer of police officials due to his alleged links with politicians of the ruling BJP

K S Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, a notorious criminal accused of human trafficking and having alleged links with influential politicians in Karnataka, was arrested in Gujarat on Friday (January 13).

Ravi was arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

“He was arrested today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Our teams were searching for him in various parts of Karnataka and the country. Under Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanot, eight or eight teams were formed and sent to Kerala, Telangana, and Maharashtra,” Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Alok Kumar told PTI.

“This morning, our teams trailed him to Gujarat, where he was apprehended with the help of the police there,” he said adding that the accused is being produced before Ahmedabad court for taking the transit warrant, and then would be brought here.

Advertisement

Kumar said along with Santro Ravi, two others Ramji and Satish have been secured for harbouring him, and they would be arrested, too, and be produced before court.

Ravi has been at the Centre of a political storm in Karnataka over his alleged role in the transfer of police officials due to his alleged links with politicians of the ruling BJP.

Photos circulated by the Opposition and audio-clips of Ravi bragging of his proximity to government and police officials have been doing the rounds on social media for the past two weeks.

Also read: Karnataka: Criminal on the run leaves BJP on the backfoot

Noting that a case was registered against him in Vijayanagar Police Station of Mysuru on January 2, the ADGP said it has been 11 days since and the police team has been successful in nabbing him on Friday after making a lot of efforts.

He said Chief Minister, Home Minister, and DG and IGP had expressed concern over the delay in the arrest, and appreciated the work of the police. “Tomorrow (Saturday), Ravi will most probably be brought to Mysuru and the investigation process will start,” he said.

Pointing out that Ravi was earlier booked under Goonda Act in 2005, Kumar said the accused tried to escape by frequently changing places. “He had changed his appearance…He is a hardcore criminal…so there was some delay.”

“Certain properties linked to him have been searched and certain items seized. These will be investigated into,” he said, adding that all other cases linked with or pending against him including political and police links would be looked into in the days to come.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said an investigation has been launched into the criminal activities of Ravi and his properties will be seized soon. The chief minister also said that Ravi, who is booked in several criminal cases, was freed from jail during the Congress’ rule in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)