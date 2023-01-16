Priyanka’s poll promise in Karnataka: Rs 2000 per month to housewives

1.5 crore women to benefit from Gruha Lakshmi scheme announced at Naa Nayaki convention

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised that if the party is voted to power in Karnataka, a housewife in every household will get Rs 2,000 a month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The AICC general secretary was speaking at the Naa Nayaki (I am the woman leader) event in Bengaluru on Monday when she made the announcement. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme will benefit 1.5 crore housewives, said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which organised the event at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds.

The announcement came within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free electricity every month to all households in the state under the Gruha Jyothi Yojane. The state Assembly elections are due by May.

