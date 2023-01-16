Bommai derides Priyanka over Congress event in Bengaluru

The chief minister said Priyanka herself had to announce “Na Nayaki” since no women are rallying behind her.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s event titled “Na Nayaki” (I am the woman leader) in Bengaluru, saying the Congress general secretary has reached a stage where she herself has to announce that she is a leader.

The chief minister said Priyanka herself had to announce “Na Nayaki” since no women are rallying behind her. He claimed that the women of Karnataka are not ready to accept her call. “Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don’t have objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I fail to understand is the title of the programme Na Nayaki,” Bommai said.

On the Congress proposing to come out with a women-specific budget if it is voted to power in the coming polls, Bommai said the party will never get an opportunity for it. “The Congress leaders know that they will not come to power, so they are making all sorts of promises,” he said.

Priyanka is scheduled to attend the convention, organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru later on Monday.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May and both the ruling BJP and its rival Congress are eyeing victory in the polls.

