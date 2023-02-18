PM Modi praises Karnataka tiger reserve staff for saving injured elephant

“Happy to see this,” tweets PM Modi as he shares Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's post on female elephant being released back into the reserve after being saved by alert Bandipur staff

Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others online for saving the life of an elephant injured by electric shock.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared a couple of video clips and two photos in a tweet on Friday (February 17) evening, with the following caption: “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride.”

PM Modi shared the tweet with the caption, “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”

In one of the video clips shared by Yadav, the elephant can be seen lying on the ground, moving its legs and trunk. In the other clip, it is seen walking away.

Compliments and warnings

Many Twitter users praised the Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff for saving the elephant. “Good to see this best wishes for the team of Bandipur tiger reserve hardworking staff,” replied one user.

Another user wrote, “I’m extremely amazed by the Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s staff’s friendliness and care. Their commitment to wildlife conservation is very inspiring!”

A third user wrote, “Great to witness such compassionate efforts by the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Kudos to them for their commendable work towards wildlife conservation. Let’s all strive to protect and preserve our precious flora and fauna.”

Among the many congratulatory notes were a few warnings, too. “Prevention is better than cure. Make sure these wires are and other such forest hazards are removed. This time life is saved. Thankful to our forest department,” a person wrote.

It feels nice to see the female elephant being saved & coming back to life.

But isn't it important to know what happened, how the elephant got electrocuted in the first place. You haven't mentioned that.

Another cautioned, “It feels nice to see the female elephant being saved & coming back to life. But isn’t it important to know what happened, how the elephant got electrocuted in the first place. You haven’t mentioned that. If it was ignorance, then appropriate actions on defaulters must be taken.”

Bandipur Tiger Reserve in southern Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district has a very rich biodiversity. It is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and houses a variety of animals, including the Asian elephant, Bengal tiger, gaur, sloth bear, four-horned antelope, and the golden jackal, to name a few.

