Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in Raigarh; 6th fatality in 4 months

A nearly 70-year female elephant has been found dead at a forest in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, with officials suspecting the jumbo died of age-related complications.

The carcass was found on Saturday in the forest adjoining Gersa village under Dharamjaigarh forest division, an official said on Sunday.

Soon after being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and the autopsy was conducted by a team of veterinarians, he said.

Prime facie it seems the elephant died due to age-related complications. However, the exact cause of the death will be known once the autopsy report is received, the official said.

With this incident, six elephants have died in the district in the last four months, he added.

Chhattisgarh has reported death more than 70 elephants in the last five years due to various causes including ailments, age and electrocution, officials said.

