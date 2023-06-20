Pin down fake news creators, act quickly: Siddaramaiah tells officials

After noticing that the menace of fake news has crossed all limits, the newly elected government has instructed police officials to work round the clock to trace the origin and act the persons spreading fake news

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (June 20) issued strict instructions to authorities to trace the source of fake news, identify people behind it, and take legal action. The instructions came after the government noticed that the menace of fake news on social media has crossed limits ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka.

The chief minister held an elaborate discussion with Home Minister G Parameshwar today, his office said in a statement.

In 2013, when the Congress came to power, the menace of fake news increased. The political opponents are adopting the same strategy this time too. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, attempts to spread more fake news are made and unrest is being created in the society, it said.

Therefore, the sources of fake news should be identified at the initial stage and necessary steps should be taken to root them out, the chief minister said in the statement. “Previously, political opponents tried to create unrest in the society by spreading false news about child thieves, beef transporters etc. In this assembly election, the people of the state have rejected the BJP and the Sangh Parivar in a clear and unequivocal manner,” Siddaramaiah said.

The move comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is essential for the survival of democracy in the country. But now, there are clear indications that attempts will be made to instigate mob attacks and riots through fake news and rumours. Therefore, instructions are given to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.

Observing that earlier, a technical team in Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate and Police Headquarters was tasked with detecting fake news, fact-check, warn and create awareness among the members of public, the statement said. However, the BJP government stopped fact checking when it came to power, it added.

Fact checking should resume, cyber police should work round the clock to trace the sources of fake news, the chief minister said. He also instructed the officials concerned to submit a report in this regard every month.

