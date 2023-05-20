Opposition stalwarts throng Karnataka swearing-in, some keep away

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was conspicuous by her absence; also absent were the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi and Punjab

In a show of unity, several leaders of Opposition parties on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka. But a few kept away.

Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar of Bihar, MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand as well as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were on the stage when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the oath of office and secrecy.

The chief ministers of three other Congress-ruled states – Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) — also attended the event at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, actor-politician Kamal Hassan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja were also present.

Along with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar took oath as deputy chief minister and eight MLAs as cabinet ministers.

#WATCH | Opposition leaders display their show of unity at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka government, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/H1pNMeoeEC — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

No Mamata, Kejriwal, KCR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was conspicuous by her absence. Also absent were the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi and Punjab. But Banerjee designated TMC Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme.

Nitish Kumar had refused to say on Friday in Bihar if he would convene a meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna. But he had hinted that the meeting could take place after the Karnataka election.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Friday that the swearing-in ceremony could be a launchpad for Opposition unity ahead of the next year’s general elections.

(With agency inputs)