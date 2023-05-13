Congress victory in Karnataka shows Modi is not invincible: Opposition leaders

"Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics," said CPI MP Binoy Viswam

Congress victory in Karnataka has shown that “Modi is not invincible”, said Opposition party leaders on Saturday (May 13), even as they lauded the Congress for its victory and thanked the people of the state.

“Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics. Modi is never invincible. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj,” said Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Thank you Karnataka. For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji.”

CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also thanked the people of the state for the mandate.

“Thank you #Karnataka for giving such a fitting rebuff to not just the corrupt and non-performing Bommai regime but to the hate-filled and arrogant Modi-Shah-Yogi campaign. It has set the stage for the forthcoming elections and encouraged every defender of democracy across India,” he said in a tweet.