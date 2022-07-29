Muslim youth stabbed to death in Mangaluru

The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the Dakshina Kannada district on July 26

A Muslim youth was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday (July 28) evening.

The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, police said.

Also read: 2 arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder, BJP leaders pacify cadre

Advertisement

CCTV footage of the incident shows four masked men attacking Fazil. Police said Fazil was speaking to an acquaintance when the attackers, who had come in a car, ran towards him. They wore black masks.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

After the murder, police have imposed prohibitory orders in Saratkal and nearby areas, banning large crowds.

“He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. A case has been filed at the Surathkal police station. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said all liquor shops under the commissionerate limits will remain closed on Friday. He also said that Muslim leaders have been urged to perform their prayers at homes in the larger interest of law and order of sensitive localities, while assuring that the perpetrators will be brought to justice in a “quick and fair” manner.

“The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated…I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups,” he said.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said as a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed in the district to see that the situation doesn’t flare up.

While prohibitory orders have been enforced in areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations, violators will face prosecution, he said.

Also read: If need arises, will implement ‘Yogi-model’ governance in Karnataka: Bommai

The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday night.

The gang which came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him.