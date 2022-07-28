2 arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder, BJP leaders pacify cadre

Karnataka police on Thursday (July 28) arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJYM leader, who was hacked to death on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne assailants.

They have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. They reportedly have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Another police team has left for Kerala in hunt of the main accused.

Praveen’s murder is said to be in retaliation to the death of one Masood who was killed allegedly by one Sudhir and his group, who are supposedly members of a pro-Hindu group.

Masood and Sudhir were engaged in a road rage incident in which Sudhir suffered injuries. Masood was later brutally assaulted and succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Sudhir and seven others were arrested recently. Police suspect that Praveen was allegedly trying to help Sudhir and others to get bail in court, and this may have angered the unknown killers of Praveen.

Bommai govt under fire

The whole incident has rocked the BJP government in Karnataka, whose Chief Minister is facing the ire of party workers and the top leadership.

The Basavaraj Bommai government was planning to celebrate the one-year completion of the BJP government in an event named Janotsava.

However, the programme had to be cancelled after the top leadership of the party pulled up the Chief Minister asking how he could celebrate when a party worker had been killed and the party cadre was agitated.

Party workers had on Wednesday (July 27) gheraoed state party chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and tried to topple his car. He was rescued in time by the police.

Party workers are agitated saying the assurances given by Chief Minister Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Kateel failed to protect them, and they accused the leaders of not catering to the cadres’ interests.

Several party youngsters and local leaders are said to have put in their resignations. Workers vented their anger and anguish against their leaders on social media.

However, state BJP leaders, including BJYM president and MP Tejasvi Surya, are trying to pacify the party workers by assuring them of all action.