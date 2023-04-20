‘Modi is not God’: Congress accuses Nadda of ‘threatening’ Karnataka voters

Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "There should be a limit to devotion too, Nadda ji. Why are you threatening and scaring the people of Karnataka?"

The Congress on Wednesday (April 19) tweeted a video clip of BJP chief J P Nadda’s remarks in Karnataka, and accused him of “threatening” the voters and calling his comments a “blatant attack on democracy”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video clip of Nadda addressing an election gathering in Karnataka, to attack the BJP while former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior party leader Siddaramaiah said, “Modi is not God to bless anyone”.

“Karnataka mein vikas ki ganga behti rahe esliye main kamal ke nishan par vote maangne aaya hoon. Karnataka mein vikas chalta rahe, nirantar chalta rahe, ye chunav ka mudda hai. Jo Modi ji ka aashirvaad hai usse kahin Karnataka vanchit na ho jaye esliye mera aapse nivedan hai ki aapne kamal ko jitana hai aur Karnataka ke vikas ko aage badhana hai (Vote for the lotus symbol to ensure the river of development continues to flow in Karnataka. Development continues in a constant manner in the state is an issue in the elections. So that the state is not devoid of Modi ji’s blessings, I appeal to you to vote for the lotus symbol and take forward development),” Nadda is heard saying in the video clip.

Tagging the clip, Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, “There should be a limit to devotion too, Nadda ji. Why are you threatening and scaring the people of Karnataka?”

With the blessings of the people of Karnataka, a Congress government is going to be formed, Ramesh asserted.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle also tweeted a portion of the clip to hit out at the BJP.

“BJP President J P Nadda threatens to withhold constitutional rights from the people of Karnataka if they dont vote for the corrupt 40% BJP government,” the Congress said in a tweet.

“This is a blatant attack on democracy and shows how the BJP plans to treat the Kannadigas,” the party alleged.

“We are not subjects of a Raja but citizens of a federal country governed by the constitution,” the Congress said.

Siddaramaiah tweeted, “In democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone.

“I condemn the statement of @JPNadda about @narendramodi’s blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy.

“All states are equal & have same rights according to the constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy.”

The Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

