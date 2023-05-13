Karnataka verdict is win for politics that unites India: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress will work to implement its five guarantees including 200 units of free power to all households and Rs 2,000 a month to woman heads of every family, she said

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (May 13) hailed the party’s victory in Karnataka as a win for politics that unites India.

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪರ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪು ನೀಡಿದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ತುಂಬು ಹೃದಯದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು! ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ, ಕೋಮುವಾದ, ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಕೈ ಏರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವನ್ನು ಒಗ್ಗೂಡಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 13, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed 13 public meetings and took part in 12 road shows, tweeted: “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress. This is a victory of giving priority to the idea of Karnataka’s progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country.

“The Congress will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi was referring to the five guarantees given by the party to be implemented as soon as it forms a government in Karnataka.

These are 200 units of free power to all households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family, 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households, Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years, and free travel for women in public transport buses.

(With agency inputs)