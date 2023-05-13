The Federal Live Webinar: Decoding Karnataka poll results

The Congress is all set to form the government in Karnataka, dethroning the BJP from its only southern perch on Saturday after garnering over 135 seats. The Congress was winning/leading in 136 of the 224 Assembly seats in the state, way above the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, as per Election Commission’s latest updates.
