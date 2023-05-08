Karnataka sovereignty remark: BJP moves EC, seeks derecognition of Congress

BJP leader Tarun Chugh cited the Representation of the People Act and urged the Election Commission that the Congress party should be derecognised

The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to derecognise the Congress party and act against its leader Sonia Gandhi for using the term “sovereignty” for Karnataka during the election campaign.

A BJP delegation led by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the election panel. “Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences,” the BJP said.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh cited the Representation of the People Act and said the Congress party should be derecognised. The BJP also submitted a copy of the Congress tweet quoting Sonia Gandhi on the issue.

After filing the complaint, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje termed Sonia Gandhi’s remark as “shocking and unacceptable”. She alleged that the former Congress chief had violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and urged the EC to initiate strict action against her for making “such a statement”.

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.” pic.twitter.com/W6HjKYWjLa — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023

According to the BJP complaint, a “sovereign” by definition is an independent nation. “When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. India is a sovereign country and the state of Karnataka is a proud part in it. Till today no one raised any question about the integrity of Kannadigas with the sovereignty of the nation.”

“The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. This statement is divisive in nature; it is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating a rift between two people of different states. Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments and to create disharmony in the society,” added the complaint.

Referring to Gandhi’s speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, the Congress had tweeted: “CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhiji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.” The party had also posted photographs of Sonia addressing the public meeting.

(With agency inputs)