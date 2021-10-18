Karnataka schools to reopen for students of classes 1 to 5

Schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka soon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday (October 18).

“Already the experts committee has given the report, we will issue the order. Regarding, from when (to start the classes) and all those details, the Chief Secretary will hold a meeting with the education department,” Bommai said.

The government has said that it will take up all Covid-19 norms while re-opening schools.

“Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry, 50% of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of one-meter minimum as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit,” the government has said in a statement.

Earlier, in September, the government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8, and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that the decision to reopen classes 1 to 5 will be taken based on the recommendation of the state’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

“If they say from October 21, we will start; if they say a week later, we will start a week later,” he said.

He had also said that for these classes, it will be half-day for the initial one week or so, after which it would be full day classes once students get used to it.

The minister also said that no decision has been taken regarding reopening schools for LKG (Lower Kindergarten) and UKG (Upper Kindergarten) children.

Karnataka registered 326 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths on Sunday, while the number of active cases stood at 9,450.