Karnataka: Post offices flooded with defective national flags

Post offices in Karnataka have started receiving thousands of defective National Flags from different vendors in Gujarat. Most of the flags, part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, are not in saleable condition.

The postal department has now received more than 30,000 polyester flags from different vendors in Gujarat. Out of these, thousands are reportedly in defective condition. Some have sewing or cutting defects while others do not have the Ashoka Chakra in the right place. The saffron, white and green strips in some are not in equal proportion or their size does not conform to the 3:2 ratio, as per reports.

A post office staff in Mangaluru said: “We have been told not to sell any defective flag and check before handing them to customers.” The post offices have also received directions to return flags that have been rejected by the customers.

Many people have been purchasing flags in bulk. Since it is difficult for the staff to check each flag, they are simply handing over the flags without checking them. An officer said: “It is not easy to check thousands of flags. However, if people come back with defective flags, we will certainly replace them with good ones.”

Post offices in Dakshina Kannada have been informed to keep the sale counters open on all days before Independence Day. These offices are expecting a huge rush in the coming days from people wanting to return or replace defective flags.