Use tricolour as display picture from August 2-15: Modi

A special movement 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised from August 13-15 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 31) suggested that citizens can place the Indian tricolour as their profile picture on social media under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement as part of the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Addressing the nation in his 91st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said, “Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special movement ​​’Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organised from August 13-15. By becoming a part of this movement, you must hoist the tricolour at your home or adorn your home with it.”

“The tricolour connects us, inspires us to do something for the country. I also have a suggestion that from the 2nd of August to the 15th of August, all of us can place the tricolour in our social media profile pictures,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “By the way, do you know, 2nd of August also has a special connection with our tricolour. This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the tricolour has been very important.”

India’s youth

The PM then talked about India’s youth. The youth is making the country proud by excelling in almost every field, he said.

He mentioned badminton ace PV Sindhu winning her first title in Singapore Open and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship.

Modi also spoke about the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. “It is also a great honour for India to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The tournament commenced on July 28 and I got the privilege of attending its Opening Ceremony.”

He lauded the Indian toy industry for achieving the success “no one could have imagined”, noting that its export has soared to ₹2,600 crore from ₹300-400 crore.

When it comes to Indian toys, the echo of vocal for local is being heard everywhere, he said in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast. He said toys worth more than ₹3,000 crore used to be imported but it has reduced by 70 per cent.

“It is a matter of joy that during this period India has exported toys worth more than ₹2,600 crore to foreign countries. Whereas earlier, only toys worth ₹300-400 crore used to go out of India. All this happened during the Corona period,” Modi said.

Local toys are eco-friendly, consonant with both tradition and nature, he said. “Due to our youngsters, start-ups and entrepreneurs, what our toy industry has achieved, the successes we have achieved, no one could have imagined,” he added.

Traditional medicine

The prime minister also highlighted the growing global interest in India’s traditional forms of medicine as the fight against COVID continues. He said the increasing interest of people in holistic healthcare has helped everyone a lot.

“There is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world. This is one of the major reasons why Ayush exports have witnessed a record growth and it is also a matter of joy that many new start-ups are emerging in this sector,” he said.

Recently, a global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit was held, and investment proposals of about ₹10,000 crore rupees had been received, he said.

He added that a huge effort is also being made in the field of varied medicinal plants and herbs. The Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched in the month of July and it is an example of how digital world can be used to connect with our roots.