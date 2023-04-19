Karnataka polls: Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

BY Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, on Wednesday (April 19) filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra’s brother BY Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present.

Yediyurappa has already retired from electoral politics.

