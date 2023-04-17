BJP will form govt in Karnataka again: Shah

Small states are important parts of the country and it is the policy of the Modi government to have a “bigger responsibility towards small states”, said the Union Home Minister at a public meeting in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will again form the government in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled next month.

Addressing a public meeting in south Goa where he kicked off the BJP’s campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said the mood of people is in favour of BJP in Odisha and Telangana. Shah said when BJP won elections in small states like Goa, Uttarakhand, and in the Northeast, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said these are small states. He added that Kharge shouldn’t insult small states. He said small states are important parts of the country and it is the policy of the Modi government to have a “bigger responsibility towards small states”.

“Small states are the dharohar of our country and they are as much important as big states. The smaller the state, the bigger the responsibility of the Centre to work for its development. This is the policy of the Modi government,” Shah said.

Shah also said the Congress always considered Northeastern states as their stronghold due to a sizeable minority population in these states, but the outcome of recent polls favoured BJP. “I saw the mood of people in favour of BJP in Odisha and Telangana. I also want to tell Kharge ji and Rahul that the BJP will retain power in Karnataka,” he added.

Shah said the Congress party was wiped out from states like Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, as people gave their mandate in favour of the BJP. He said BJP has won a full majority in Tripura elections while 13 MLAs of the saffron party were elected in Nagaland. “The government in Meghalaya was formed with the support of BJP,” the home minister added.

Shah said the people of the Northeast have given a clear message that this country should be ruled by a party which can provide security, peace and development to the people.

