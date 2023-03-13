Karnataka polls: Congress’ first list of candidates likely on March 17

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that winnability is the major criteria for ticket distribution for assembly polls

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the first list of party’s candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls is most likely to be announced on March 17.

The former chief minister said that winnability is the major criteria for the ticket distribution for assembly polls, likely by May.

“The first list (of candidates) will most likely be out on March 17, because there is a meeting of the (party’s) central election committee that day and the first list may get finalised,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters at Davangere, he said, “Winnability is the criteria and we will give tickets to those, whom our reports favour.”

Applications reviewed

State Congress President D K Shivakumar had recently said that the screening committee of the party has reviewed all the applications of the aspirants, and the opinion of the screening committee will be sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member assembly, to come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority.

While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

(With agency inputs)