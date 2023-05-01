Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code

Other promises include 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector, and three free cooking gas cylinders for all BPL families annually

The BJP’s manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka that was released in Bengaluru on Monday (May 1) by the party’s national president JP Nadda included promises like implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector, and three free cooking gas cylinders for all below-the-poverty-line (BPL) families annually.

The manifesto also promised a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru, monthly ration kits for BPL households, a fixed deposit scheme for women from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and a plan to develop the state into a hub for electric vehicles.

The BJP, which has a tough electoral battle ahead in the face of strong anti-incumbency, said its promises touch every section of the society.

While releasing the manifesto document, called BJP Praja Pranalike, in the presence of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Nadda said his party’s vision for the state was “justice to all, appeasement to none”.

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's vision document/manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/qm2wyGdppZ — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

One more promise in the manifesto is to improve the “ease of living” for the residents who live in apartment complexes in Bengaluru, through a consultative committee.

The manifesto further promises to boost the public healthcare infrastructure by establishing a clinic with diagnostic facilities in every municipal ward, and a health check-up for senior citizens.

The BJP manifesto promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali and to launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk… — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

The BJP said that it would launch an initiative to drive collaboration between small and medium-sized industries and industrial training institutes.

