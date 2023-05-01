Karnataka polls: BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code, NRC in manifesto

BJP national president Nadda said the Constitution (of India) allows them to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. 'Justice to all; appeasement to none' is our policy, he said on the release of the party manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 1) has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food, in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls.

The manifesto, which was released in the presence of BJP national president, J P Nadda, stated: “We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.”

Moreover, according to the manifesto, the party will introduce the NRC in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state.

“The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy”, said BJP national president J P Nadda.

The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT)’.

Free cooking gas cylinders and the six A’s

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families, one each during the months of ‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’. They also promised to set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state.

It will also launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre ‘Nandini’ milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhanya’ through monthly ration kits. Their ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ scheme meanwhile will have the revenue department identifying and distributing 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.

According to Nadda, the BJP’s ‘Praja Pranalike’ meaning citizens’ manifesto is centred around six ‘A’.

“The six-A are Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development),” he noted.

The BJP said it will launch a scheme called ‘Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi’ through which it will provide a matching deposit upto ₹10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made under the scheme for women of SC/ST households.

Manifestation of double engine government

‘Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee’ will be set up to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act-1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism. Under the proposed ‘Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane’, the party promised to partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to ‘top class standard’.

The ‘Samanvaya Yojane’ is the collaboration between small and medium enterprises, and the Industrial Training Institutes to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals, the party said.

In the ‘Aarogya’ category, the BJP has promised to launch ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one ‘Namma Clinic’ (our clinic) in each ward of the municipal corporations. They will be equipped with diagnostic facilities. Also, it will provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

The party said if it is voted to power, it will allocate ₹1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.

Further, the party will broaden the scope of Production Linked Incentive Schemes that will generate 10 lakh jobs eventually in Karnataka.

“It is a manifestation of the ‘double engine government’. This manifesto is futuristic and a vision document, which fulfills the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developed India,” Nadda said.

According to him, the BJP manifesto is different from the promises of Congress, “which offers guarantees, an outdated warranty”. Nadda added that the BJP manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfill the aspirations of Karnataka, youths, farmers, women, weavers, middle class, SC/ST communities.

(With agency inputs)