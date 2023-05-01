Karnataka elections | BJP manifesto development-centric, says PM Modi

The party promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, apart from three free LPG cylinders a year and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years.

BJP president JP Nadda released the manifesto, BJP Praja Pranalike, in Bengaluru, assuring people of building a developed and prosperous Karnataka if the party is elected to power.

Also read: Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto; ‘justice to all, appeasement to none’

The party has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, apart from three free cooking gas cylinders a year and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

Advertisement

The #BJPPrajaPranalike2023 is development-centric and sets the tone for building on the good work done by our Government in the last four years in the state. https://t.co/MsIIH7VWPW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Amit Shah’s roadshow at Tumakur

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow at Gubbi in Karnataka, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people’s support, ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.

Standing atop a specially designed vehicle along with Tumakur MP GS Basavaraj and other leaders, Shah was greeted by people gathered on either sides of the roads and nearby buildings. A large number of party workers walked along with Shah’s vehicle holding BJP flags and raising slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the end of the roadshow in Tumakuru district, Shah urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a “double engine government” under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

Also read: Karnataka polls: Why North Karnataka will decide who forms the govt

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said. The BJP government has ended 4% Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs, he added.

“If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want 4% Muslim reservation (to come back),” he asked. Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Areca nut farmers, Shah said: “If you ensure our government comes to power in Karnataka, Modiji will once again become the prime minister in 2024.”

(With Agency inputs)