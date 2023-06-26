Karnataka man ‘slits’ friend’s throat over affair with wife, drinks blood in viral video

Vijay, arrested after the chilling video showing him commit the crime, was reportedly enraged over his friend’s alleged extramarital affair with his wife

In one of the most horrific of incidents, a man from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur allegedly slit the throat of his friend and sucked his blood live on camera.

The authorities swung into action after the video, shot by a witness, went viral on social media. Luckily, the friend survived, and the man, identified as Vijay, has been arrested.

According to the police, Vijay was furious at his friend Maresh, as he suspected the latter of having an illicit relationship with his wife. In the chilling video, Vijay is seen to have pinned Maresh down, slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon, and drinking his blood oozing from the wound, while punching him hard on his face in a fit of rage.

Vijay, accompanied by another friend, took Maresh to a nearby jungle and confronted his friend over his dalliance with his wife, which led to a heated argument, the police said. An enraged Vijay pinned his friend down and slit his throat.

However, Maresh survived the murderous attempt on his life and is admitted to a local hospital, said police officials. A case of attempted murder has been registered against Vijay at Kencharlahalli Police Station.

The shocking incident took place on June 19 in Chintamani taluka of Chickballapur district.

