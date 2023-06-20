4 murders in 24 hrs: Kejriwal warns Lt Guv about ‘alarming spurt’ in Delhi crimes

According to NCRB, Kejriwal said out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (June 20) wrote to Lt Governor VK Saxena about “an alarming spurt” in serious crimes in the national capital, blaming the Union home ministry and Lt Governor’s office for the mess.

Pointing out that four murders had taken place in Delhi in the last 24 hours, he appealed to the Lt Governor to initiate “urgent effective steps to restore the confidence in residents about the security and safety of their lives since such serious crimes have shaken Delhi”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader offered “all possible cooperation” to ensure the rule of law in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the latest National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) report failed to act as an eye-opener for the authorities.

Watch: Two sisters shot in Delhi over loan repayment; 3 persons arrested

According to the NCRB, he said out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of the total crimes.

“Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for reasons best known to the MHA (home ministry) and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground.”

Kejriwal attacks

The chief minister underlined that it was high time those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty.

Kejriwal said residents were being forced to engage private guards “in large numbers” for the safety of lives and properties due to a lack of Delhi Police personnel in the field.

Effective police patrolling particularly during night hours and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on how to improve the law and order here are the “need of the hour”, the letter said.

Kejriwal proposed a meeting between the Lt Governor and his cabinet colleagues for a meaningful discussion on the issue.

Also read: Two women shot dead in southwest Delhi; suspect, associate arrested

He also suggested that police officers may be directed to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and RWAs to suggest better ways of reduction in crimes in the national capital.

“Thana-level committees existed in Delhi till 2013 which provided a platform for active and regular engagement between police, people and elected representatives. These committees may be revived,” he added.

Kejriwal, who has been chief minister since 2015, does not have control over Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry.

(With agency inputs)