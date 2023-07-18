Karnataka: JD (S) accuses Congress govt of deploying IAS officers at Opposition meet

Kumaraswamy said IAS officers were symbols of the state’s ability and efficiency and deputing them as "door keepers" to serve politicians was a brazen breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules

The Karnataka government has insulted the people of the state by deputing 30 IAS officers to serve Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Tuesday.

In a string of tweets, he said IAS officers were symbols of the state’s ability and efficiency and deputing them as “door keepers” to serve politicians was a brazen breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules. “In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance, the Congress has performed last rites for the pride, heritage and self-esteem of Karnataka,” he said.

“It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk?” Kumaraswamy also listed names of IAS officers, who according to him, will host the political leaders attending the two-day meeting which ends on Tuesday.

In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride,heritage & self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk @IASassociation 1/7 pic.twitter.com/TvcEDy68FM — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 18, 2023

“This is neither a state government programme, nor the swearing in ceremony of a new government. It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state,” he said.

Among those attending the Bengaluru meeting are Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the “capitalist Congress party” has introduced an IAS “bonded labour policy”, ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country. The JD(S) has been stridently attacking the Congress party ever since it won the May assembly elections in Karnataka, reducing the regional party to a distant third.

