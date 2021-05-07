Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

Essential services will be allowed to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am every day. All commercial activities are prohibited, inter-state movement suspended

Karnataka has decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state by two more weeks from May 10. Essential services will be allowed to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am every day. All commercial activities are prohibited, inter-state movement suspended, but trains/flights will be allowed to operate, the government said on Friday (May 7).

“People are not following ‘janata curfew’ properly. They are not listening to our repeated requests. This was inevitable,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. “If people wish that stringent measures should not be taken, then people should cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Eateries and restaurants will have to down their shutters. However, they are allowed to operate kitchens for takeaway/home delivery of food items. Customers cannot use vehicles to collect takeaways; they will have to walk to pick them up.

Regarding the oxygen crisis, Yediyurappa said he had been trying to resolve the issue honestly. To a question on COVID patients and their relatives flocking the CM’s residence and Vidhana Soudha seeking hospital beds, he said this was improper and people should stop it.

“I won’t say it is wrong to voice their woes. I understand their suffering and I am trying to resolve their problems because we are pro-people,” the Chief Minister said.

There have been complaints of relatives not being able to finds beds for COVID positive relatives at hospitals. BJP member of parliament Tejasvi Surya has alleged a cash-for-bed scam in Bengaluru. He alleged that officials of the local body, BBMP, are also involved in the scam.

COVID cases in Karnataka have increased at an alarming rate. The state is reporting about 50,000 cases daily and has about 5.5 lakh active cases. The test positivity rate in Bengaluru has touched 40 per cent.