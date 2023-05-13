Karnataka election results | Wish to see Rahul Gandhi as PM: Siddaramaiah

“Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election (in 2024). I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated," he said.

As the Congress headed to get an absolute majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday (May 13), the party’s senior leader Siddaramaiah said he hoped to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country in 2024.

“Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election (in 2024). I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Also read: Karnataka polls: Congress takes Karnataka by storm; BJP loses its only state in South

The Congress was striding forward in 129 of the 224 Assembly seats in the state and is set to get a clear majority, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission (EC) website. The BJP was ahead in 63 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 22.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar broke down while thanking the party cadres, the Gandhi family, and the people of the state.

Also read: Live | Karnataka Assembly poll results: Cong leads in 130+ seats; Bommai concedes defeat

“When I took charge as Karnataka Congress chief I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka.

“I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail when all these BJP people put me in jail. I rather chose to be in jail than having an office,” Shivakumar said as he broke down.