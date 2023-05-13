Live | Karnataka Assembly poll results: Cong leads in 130+ seats; Bommai concedes defeat

The Congress took a clear lead in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 as counting progressed on Saturday (May 13). By 2 pm, the Congress was leading in 126 seats and had won 10 — with 113 being the majority mark — while the BJP was struggling at 64 (with four wins). HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) was leading in 19 seats and had won one.

Congress is already considering anti-poaching measures, with sources claiming that winning candidates will be taken to Rajasthan, where the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is in power. They will reportedly be put up at a resort in Udaipur. There have been reports of the winners being taken to Tamil Nadu as well.

The poll trends have come as a big shock to the saffron party, with several ministers — including B Sriramulu, Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle, Govind Karjol, ST Somashekhar, Narayana Gowda, MTB Nagaraja, and JC Madhuswamy — trailing in their respective constituencies and V Somanna losing to Congress’s Puttaranga Shetty in Chamarajanagar.

Somanna also contested from Varuna, where he is trailing behind Congress’s Siddaramaiah by more than 8,000 votes. Congress giant DK Shivakumar is also leading in Kanakapura. However, if Congress goes on to win, who among the duo becomes chief minister may become an issue for the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is leading in Chittapur. However, Lingayat leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who left the BJP after being denied a poll ticket and joined the Congress ahead of the polls, is trailing in Hubli-Dharwad Central by 10,000 votes.

As a face-saver for the BJP, outgoing CM Basavaraj Bommai is leading by more than 20,000 votes in Shiggaon. However, a dejected-looking Bommai told the media around 12 noon: “We have not been able to make the mark. Once the results come, we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride.”

Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is also leading in Shikaripura. However, CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary and four-time legislator from Chikmagalur, is trailing behind the Congress’s HD Thammaiah.

Polls to the 224-seat Assembly were held on Wednesday (May 10), when the state registered a 73.19% voter turnout — its highest ever. The counting of votes began at 8 am and is expected to wrap up by evening when it will be clear which party will lead the 16th Karnataka Assembly.

Most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP, with the former having a clear edge. The scam-riddled outgoing BJP government is facing strong anti-incumbency waves while the Congress has worked hard to wrest the saffron party’s only citadel in the south.

Some predicted a hung assembly, which did not seem likely as counting proceeded, as trends showed more than 130 seats for the Congress. Deve Gowda has said his JD(S) is ready to join hands with either the BJP or the Congress, though Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has ruled out the chance of a post-poll alliance with the party.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors were eligible to cast their votes in the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 female, and one from the third gender.

