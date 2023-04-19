Karnataka Assembly polls: Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah in BJP list of 40 star campaigners

Others in the list include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union ministers figure in the list of the party’s 40 star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

The Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party.

Also read: Karnataka polls: Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

Sarma, Shivraj in list

Advertisement

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

Also read: Siddaramaiah, Jaishankar in war of tweets over Karnataka tribals stranded in Sudan

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state where it is pitted against opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the May 10 elections. Results will be declared on May 13.

(With Agency inputs)