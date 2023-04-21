Karnataka Assembly polls: BRS backs JD(S), won’t field candidates in ‘friendly gesture’

Party sources said BRS is also not in favour of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning

K Chandrashekhar Rao-helmed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has said it will support the JD(S) in the Karnataka Assembly elections and has therefore decided not to field any candidates for the May 10 polls.

Previously named, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party which aims to spread its wings across the country was expected to contest the Assembly elections in Karnataka. However, party sources told PTI that it is refraining from doing so as a friendly gesture towards JD(S) but also because it lacked adequate time to plan for fielding nominees in the elections.

The party was not in favour of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning, the sources said, pointing out the efforts being made by BRS to gain a foothold in neighbouring Maharashtra.

BRS supremo and Chief Minister KCR has so far addressed two rallies in Nanded region in Maharashtra and is slated to address a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) on April 24.

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken. BRS is also concerned about the view that its campaign may benefit the BJP in Karnataka following a split in anti-BJP votes, the sources said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was in attendance in Hyderabad earlier for the events regarding the name change of TRS to BRS.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 election in Karnataka came to an end on Thursday (April 20).

