10 facts about current Karnataka Assembly: MLAs with criminal records, high assets

How many jumped parties, who are the wealthiest? Is there any gender parity?

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 219 out of 224 sitting MLAs in the state Assembly.

Two seats in Karnataka’s Lower House are currently empty. Three MLAs have not been analysed as their affidavits were unavailable.

The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and by-elections conducted subsequently. The Federal has culled the data to present some of it in graphical form.

Data courtesy: Association for Democratic Reforms