Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for controversial tweet on Hindutva

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested after his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral on social media.

Chetan Kumar Ahims
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested I Photo: @ChetanAhimsa/Twitter

Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, a well-known Kannada actor, was taken into custody by the Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 21). The arrest came after one of his controversial tweets slamming Hindutva gained widespread attention on social media. The Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization, had filed a complaint against him, leading to his arrest.

In the tweet in question, Ahimsa listed several falsehoods that he believed Hindutva was built upon. He concluded by asserting that the only way to counter this ideology was through the truth, which he defined as equality.

