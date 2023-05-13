Jairam Ramesh declares Congress victory, says PM lost in Karnataka polls

The leads in the Karnataka assembly polls suggest that the Congress is poised to secure a majority. In response, the party confidently stated on Saturday (May 13) that it has emerged victorious and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “lost,” emphasising that the BJP had turned its election campaign into a “referendum on the PM.”

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 129 seats while the BJP was ahead in 67 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission trends, as votes were counted for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

