Karnataka polls: Bommai, Savadi lead; Shettar, V Somanna trailing

Early trends indicated that Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency along with Laxman Savadi while Jagadish Shettar is trailing in his constituency.

During the counting on Saturday in Karnataka, early trends indicated that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was leading in his constituency of Shiggaon.

In a clear setback to BJP, many ministers are losing. They are: Murugesh Nirani, V Somanna, Shashikala Jolle, ST Somashekar, Narayana Gowda, MTB Nagarja and JC MadhuSwamy.

Jagadish Shettar, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka who had switched from BJP to Congress, is currently trailing in his Hubbali-Central Dharwad seat.

Despite being a six-term MLA from the constituency, Shettar has claimed that the BJP is making concerted efforts to ensure his defeat. He alleges that the saffron party’s objective is not to secure the seat but rather to defeat him personally.

Laxman Savadi, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka who switched from BJP to Congress, is currently leading in the Athani constituency.

Siddaramaiah is leading in his constituency of Varuna, while D.K. Shivakumar, popularly known as ‘Kanakapura Rock’, a seven-time MLA, is currently leading in his constituency representing the Congress party. JD(S)’s Kumaraswamy is slightly ahead of BJP’s C P Yogeshwara in Channapatna.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijayendra Yediyurappa is leading from Shikaripura constituency. Meanwhile, sitting MLA Priyank Kharge of Congress is leading over BJP’s Manikanta Rathod in Chittapur. Meanwhile BJP’s CT Ravi is trailing in Chikamagalur.

Similarly, in the Gadag Assembly seat, H K Patil, a former minister and prominent Congress leader, is leading in his long-held traditional seat.