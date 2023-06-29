Heavy rains to hit Karnataka’s coast for next 10 days; NDRF personnel to be stationed

Coastal districts to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing very heavy rains, says Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi can expect widespread rainfall in the upcoming 10 days. Certain areas within these districts may experience heavy rainfall during this period.

The coastal districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115 mm), with isolated places receiving very heavy rains (up to 244.4 mm) during the period, a KSNDMC release said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains in coastal areas may coincide with high tide, resulting in waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas. District administrations have been asked to deploy de-watering pumps and other equipment in such areas in advance to handle the situation if needed.

The monitoring centre also asked the administrations to station National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state DRF personnel in vulnerable areas to be at the ready to prevent any mishaps.

The coastal districts have been receiving good rains over the last few days.

The meteorological department has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea as it predicts squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along the Karnataka coast till July 2. High waves in the range of 3 to 3.2 metre are predicted with current speeds varying between 42-57 cm per second.

