Karnataka: Man strangulates daughter for being in love with youth of a different caste

A man reportedly strangled his 20-year-old daughter to death due to her inter-caste relationship with a man from the same district.

A man allegedly strangled his 20-year-old daughter to death because she was involved in a romantic relationship with a youth from a different caste within the district.

Following the incident, the woman’s father Krishnamurthy has been arrested, police said on Wednesday (June 28).

Also Read: How artist Françoise Gilot, who has died at 101, fell in and out of love with Picasso

Upset over the death of his lover, 24-year-old Gangadhar allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train, they said.

Both the incidents took place at Bodagurki village in Bangarapet Taluk on Tuesday (June 27), police said.

(With agency inputs)