Had to bow down to Kharge, Gandhis: DKS on accepting Karnataka dy CM post

On being asked if he is happy about being named as the Karnataka deputy CM designate, D K Shivakumar shot back, "Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go."

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has admitted he had agreed to be the new deputy chief minister of the state in the “larger interest of the party”.

According to an ANI report, Shivakumar said that they have a commitment before the people of Karnataka and with the upcoming Parliament elections, he had to “bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family”.

He reiterated that in the larger interest of the party he had agreed to the formula. “And, why not, because sometimes the ice should break”, he added, said the report. Further, on being asked if he is happy about being named as the Karnataka deputy CM designate, he shot back, “Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go.”

Also, he pointed out that ultimately, there is a responsibility as they have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and have to deliver.

Advertisement

After four days of high-drama and a lot of back and forth, with the Congress high command coming in for a lot of criticism for being able to impose its decision, Congress finally has announced Siddharamaiah as the chief minister and DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Also read: Karnataka: Committed to working unitedly for people, say Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

“In the larger interest of the party…why not?” DK Shivakumar had confirmed the power sharing agreement in the state to a news channel, adding that the party high command has taken a decision.

News reports said that Kharge worked late in the night to break the deadlock.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP meeting. DKS is already on his way to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, celebrations have broken out outside Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s residence and his supporters were seen pouring milk over his life-size poster. In a stupendous win, the Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The BJP faced a drubbing as they managed to bag 66 seats, while the Janata Dal-Secular secured 19 seats.

Also read: It’s official: Congress names Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar his deputy