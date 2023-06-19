Karnataka Gruha Jyoti site open now; a step-by-step guide to apply

The online site of the Karnataka government's Gruha Jyoti Scheme is up and running now on Monday (July 19) morning and users can now log in to register for the service

The online site of the Karnataka government’s Gruha Jyoti Scheme is up and running now on Monday (July 19) morning and users can now log in to register for the service. The registration for the scheme began on June 18, however, due to the heavy traffic the servers crashed preventing users from accessing the website.

According to the scheme, which will be officially launched on August 1, 2023, consumers who exceed the limit of 200 units will have to fully pay their electricity bills. For the rest of the home users it will be free. However, the scheme is not available for commercial users.

From August 1, eligible beneficiaries will receive ‘zero bill’ if their electricity usage remains within their entitled limit, specifically for the electricity consumed in July.

To avail the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme, consumers who are eligible must register through a dedicated page created for the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal. Here’s a step- by-step guide to apply for the service: