Karnataka Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Registration portal crashes; consumers in the dark

On day one, the process to register eligible families, including tenants, for the supply of free power could not take off as the government portal crashed

As the Karnataka government on Sunday (June 18) opened registration for free power scheme (officially Gruha Jyothi), the registration portal went kaput, leaving many disheartened.

Thousands of consumers, who thronged Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) offices, had to return home disappointed as the web portal kept crashing throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a government press release said around 55,000 consumers registered by 6pm, Sunday.

As per the press release, registration to the scheme can be done on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page ( https://sevasindhugs. karnataka.gov.in ).

“The e-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumer has to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number, and mobile number,” the release said.

The Gruha Jyothi Scheme is one of the five guarantees the Congress had promised to the electorate it would implement, if voted to power.

Registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme was to begin on June 15, but it was postponed to June 18 to upscale the portal and app. While announcing free power to consumers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that tenants are also eligible for the scheme.

The scheme will benefit around 2.14 crore consumers, which will cost the exchequer Rs. 13,000 crore annually.

