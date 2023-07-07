Gig workers in Karnataka to receive Rs 4 lakh insurance coverage: CM Siddaramaiah

The insurance coverage will consist of Rs 2 lakh for life insurance and an additional Rs 2 lakh for accident insurance.

During his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday (July 7), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that delivery personnel who are gig workers in e-commerce companies will now have access to an insurance facility of Rs four lakh.

Advertisement

The amount will comprise of Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance.

Also Read: Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah says Rs 52,000 cr to be spent for 5 key poll promises

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

In order to provide social security to the gig workers in the unorganised sector, i.e., employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of total Rs four lakhs will be provided Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read: National Education Policy incompatible with federal system, says Karnataka CM

Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

(With agency inputs)