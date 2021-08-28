Five men arrested in Mysuru gang-rape case: Police

Police have arrested five people in connection with the gang-rape of a student and an assault on her friend near Mysuru, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said on Saturday.

A sixth accused is still on the run, he said.

All five are labourers from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, Sood said, adding that one of those arrested was possibly still a teenager. “… a 17-year-old. We are not sure… we are verifying,” he said.

The Karnataka top cop, whose force had been criticised for not making any arrests following the events of Tuesday evening, also said: “It is a sensitive case. We have technical and scientific evidence.”

The 22-year-old MBA student from Maharashtra, who studies at a Mysuru university, and her friend were attacked at Chamundi Hills, a tourist spot on the outskirts of the city.

A group of men, allegedly drinking, saw the couple go into the forests and followed them. They surrounded the couple and demanded money. When they refused to pay, the men beat the woman’s friend and two of the accused allegedly raped her, inflicting severe injuries.

Police have been unable to record the woman’s statement so far, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said, because she is still in shock.

The incident has triggered protests in Karnataka and across the country.