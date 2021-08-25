College girl gang-raped, boyfriend thrashed in Mysuru

A college student in Mysuru City, Karnataka, was raped and her boyfriend was beaten up on Tuesday night, according to reports.

A group of men surrounded the couple and asked for money while they were returning from Chamundi Hills around 7pm, the reports said. When they refused to pay, two men allegedly raped the woman while the others thrashed the boyfriend.

Sources said the accused are still missing.

“An FIR has been registered. Our officials have been sent to Mysuru from Bengaluru. I am also going to Mysuru tomorrow. This is a very unfortunate incident. Two students visited the forest near the helipad yesterday evening at around 7.30pm when a group of miscreants committed the heinous crime,” Araga Jnanendra, home minister of Karnataka, said.

“The girl was admitted to hospital at around 1.30am. The information was received from the hospital by morning. An FIR has been registered. Further enquiry is being conducted. I have told the authorities to treat the matter very seriously.”

DCP Pradeep Gunti has visited the spot. Since the victim and her friend are not in a position to record their statements, police are yet to get basic details of the incident. An investigation is on.