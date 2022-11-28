Explained: The 3-layered EC-led probe into Bengaluru voter data theft

The poll panel is monitoring inquiries done separately by Bengaluru Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner

Karnataka, and the rest of the nation, was recently shocked by news that voter data has been collected — on the pretext of developing voter awareness — by the NGO Chilume in Bengaluru. Now, the scam is being scrutinised through a three- layered inquiry monitored by the Election Commission (EC).

The inquiries were being done separately by Bengaluru police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner. However, the EC has started monitoring these three inquiries, as it has taken the case very seriously.

The allegation is that Chilume, a nonprofit trust, collected voter data in Bengaluru by conducting a house-to-house survey in the BBMP area. Its representatives allegedly posed as election officials and collected private information from citizens.

The Congress has complained to the EC about this. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai later asked the officials to start their investigation from 2013 onwards, when Congress came to power.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Bommai and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, accusing them of being the “kingpins” of the voter data theft scandal.

Suspension of IAS officers

The EC has ordered the suspension of two IAS officers — Special Commissioner of BBMP, S Rangappa, and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas. Both officials were conducting an inquiry into the case within BBMP limits.

Rangappa is also an Additional District Election Officer (ADEO), BBMP (Central), in charge of the Shivaji Nagar and Chickpet constituencies. Srinivas is in charge of 174 Mahadevapura constituency. A departmental enquiry has been started against them.

The EC has ordered the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to perform a complete check of the deletions and additions in electoral rolls in the three assembly constituencies. Further, it has directed a 100 per cent check of the deletions and additions in electoral rolls in Shivaji Nagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura constituencies since January 1, 2022, and extended the period of claims and objections under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) by 15 days, from December 9 till December 24, 2022.

At the same time, the EC has directed all officials to ensure no direct or indirect use of illegally collected documents or data and to involve the recognised political party at each step of the SSR activities.

Regional Commissioner’s probe

An administrative enquiry by the Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru, Amlan Biswas, has also been ordered. According to the investigations, wrong ID cards identifying private individuals as Block Level Officers (BLOs) have been found in the three constituencies. Three Electoral Registration Officers of BBMP of these constituencies have also been suspended.

The EC has asked Biswas to coordinate and supervise the review of the SSR work in the BBMP area. He has been further empowered to depute any officer to assist him in the said task, with the approval of the CEO of Karnataka.

The EC has said Biswas will also expedite the administrative enquiry assigned to him regarding the complaint of misuse of voter registration awareness activities and alleged data capture by the private entity in the BBMP area.

At the same time, three IAS officials — Priyanka Mary Francis, R Vishal and Ajay Nagabhushan — have been appointed as Special Officers for the three constituencies. Their task is to oversee and ensure the purity of electoral rolls according to extant guidelines and directions of the Commission, the EC has said.

Police probe

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing in response to two FIRs lodged in Kadugodi and Halasuru Gate police stations. The police have already arrested six persons including Ravikumar, the founder of Chilume, and Lokesh KM, who was named in both FIRs in connection with the case.

The three revenue officials of the BBMP who were suspended in connection with the case and are suspected to be hand-in-glove with the accused, and are likely to be grilled by the police, sources said. The police have also questioned around 45 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

Furthermore, the police have seized two computers from the residence of prime accused Ravikumar. The number of arrests will likely go up, as the police strongly suspect the role of some BBMP staff in the case.

BBMP probe

At the same time, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued orders to suspend Bhimashankar from Chickpet, Sohail S from Shivajinagar, and Chandrashekar from Mahadevapura assembly segments following a report submitted by the Assistant District Election Officer.

The EC has also appointed four observers for BBMP Central, North, South, and Bengaluru Urban areas. It has directed them to oversee the SSR work being undertaken in their assigned constituencies within BBMP area other than the three constituencies involved in the case.