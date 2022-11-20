Karnataka: CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft to start from 2013

The Congress has demanded Bommai’s resignation, accusing him of being the “kingpin” in the voter data theft scandal in which Chilume Trust representatives posed as election officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday asked officials to start their investigation into the voter data theft scandal involving non-profit Chilume Trust from 2013 when the Congress came to power.

“I have directed officials to expand the probe and start from 2013,” Bommai said. “At what points in time were permits given (to the Chilume Trust) since 2013? What orders were given? Who gave the orders and with what intention? We want the truth to come out clearly. Let the investigation happen and the truth will come out,” Bommai said.

The Congress has demanded Bommai’s resignation, accusing him of being the “kingpin” in the voter data theft scandal in which Chilume Trust representatives posed as election officials and allegedly collected private information from citizens under the garb of creating voter awareness.

Targetting Congress

Defending his government, Bommai said the Congress’ allegations would backfire. “There’s a lot of difference between our order and theirs (Congress),” he said. “Our order (to Chilume Trust) was confined to creating voter awareness. We even said they shouldn’t have any connection with political parties. But their order asked them to do electoral roll revision, which is something the Election Commission (EC) has to do. It’s a big crime to delegate the Election Commission’s responsibility to a private body,” he said.

He specifically cited a September 2017 order issued to the Chilume Trust by the KR Puram tahsildar, authorising the non-profit organisation to not only conduct roll revision but also appoint booth-level officers (BLO). “The illegality was beyond limits. What they did violate Election Commission rules and the Representation of the People Act?” Bommai insisted.

‘Politically motivated allegations’

Refuting the Congress’ claim that the BJP is disenfranchising citizens, Bommai slammed the party for making “politically-motivated” allegations. “Insertions and deletions during the electoral roll revision are done by the Election Commission and not us,” Bommai said.

He said the EC is using artificial intelligence to weed out duplicate voters. “There are many duplications — there are persons who are voters in both Bengaluru and Hubballi, Tamil Nadu or Andhra. Technology is being used to weed them out. A just election is possible only when fake voters are removed. But the Congress used to insert such voters to win. They’re creating a ruckus now because such voters are being removed,” Bommai argued.

Asked about BJP leaders’ link to Chilume Trust, Bommai said: “Even Congress MLAs used the agency. All parties do surveys.”

