EC team on 3-day visit to review Karnataka Assembly poll preparations

Team to meet representatives of various political parties to seek suggestions, opinions, complaints

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is in Karnataka along with two other Election Commission (EC) officials to assess the poll-readiness of the state.

The team, also comprising election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, where assembly elections are due by May.

After reaching the state capital Bengaluru on Thursday (March 9), the EC team held a meeting at the Vikasa Soudha with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, and other officers.

The team will interact with the representatives of various political parties to seek their suggestions, opinions, and complaints.

International conference

The officials will also attend an international conference on Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity in Bengaluru, in which election commissioners of various democratic countries will participate.

On March 10, the EC will hold a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts regarding the preparation being made for the upcoming elections.

Later, the EC will inaugurate an exhibition on elections before flagging off LED vehicles meant for voter awareness.

The election commissioners will hold a press conference on March 11 before flying back to Delhi.

