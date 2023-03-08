Karnataka Cong withdraws March 9 state-wide bandh due to exams

The decision was made due to the ongoing exams for second year Pre-University (class 12) and other school and college students in the state.

The Karnataka branch of Congress has cancelled the two-hour bandh scheduled for March 9 (Thursday) in protest against the BJP government’s alleged corruption.

The decision was made in light of the ongoing second year Pre-University (class 12) exams and other school and college exams in the state.

The Congress has decided to withdraw the symbolic Karnataka bandh which was supposed to be held tomorrow, due to the pressure from students and parents in the wake of school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, the party’s state unit President D K Shivakumar said in a statement.

Also Read: Adani powering BJP’s electoral fortunes at expense of power consumers: Congress

Advertisement

He said this decision has been made after consultation with senior Congress leaders.

The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh for two hours from 9 am to 11 am on March 9 to protest the alleged rampant corruption by the BJP government and to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said, “But students and parents expressed their concerns that bandh will cause inconvenience to them as there are exams. Their welfare is our priority. So respecting their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call.”

Also Read: Surveys say Congress will win 140+ seats in Karnataka polls: DK Shivakumar

Congress had called for a two-hour long bandh on Thursday, as part of its fight against alleged corruption by ruling BJP, following the recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar M V, by the Lokayukta, in an apparent bribery case.

The party had said that schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed, during the bandh, while appealing to all traders, shopkeepers to cooperate by shutting closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

(With agency inputs)